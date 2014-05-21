LONDON May 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening down 10 to 12 points, or as much as 0.2 percent
* The UK blue chip index closed down by 42.55 points, or 0.6
percent, at 6,802.00 points on Tuesday, pressured by sell-offs
in mobile operator Vodafone and retailer Marks & Spencer
after disappointing forecasts from both companies.
* Stocks trading ex-dividend, namely Carnival,
Compass, HSBC and Intertek will knock
up to 5.42 points off the index on Wednesday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ANTOFAGASTA holds its annual general meeting
BURBERRY reports full-year results
LEGAL & GENERAL holds its annual general meeting
SSE reports full-year results
