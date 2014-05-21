(Adds futures, company news)
* The UK blue chip index closed down by 42.55 points, or 0.6
percent, at 6,802.00 points on Tuesday, pressured by sell-offs
in mobile operator Vodafone and retailer Marks & Spencer
after disappointing forecasts from both companies.
* Bank of England minutes released on Wednesday will be
scrutinised for any evidence of dissent on the decision to keep
rates unchanged at this month's meeting.
* Stocks trading ex-dividend, namely Carnival,
Compass, HSBC and Intertek will knock
up to 5.42 points off the index on Wednesday.
* BURBERRY : The luxury brand met forecasts with an
8 percent rise in annual profit, though it reiterated that if
foreign exchange rates remain at current levels there will be a
material impact on 2014-15 profit.
* SSE : Britain's second-largest energy supplier
reported a 9.6 percent increase in 2014 full-year adjusted
pretax profit, rising to a better-than-expected 1.55 billion
pounds ($2.61 billion), boosted by a strong performance in its
electricity transmission operations.
