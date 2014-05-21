(Adds futures, company news)

LONDON May 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen steadying on Wednesday, with the June futures contract flat at 0640 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down by 42.55 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,802.00 points on Tuesday, pressured by sell-offs in mobile operator Vodafone and retailer Marks & Spencer after disappointing forecasts from both companies.

* Bank of England minutes released on Wednesday will be scrutinised for any evidence of dissent on the decision to keep rates unchanged at this month's meeting.

* Stocks trading ex-dividend, namely Carnival, Compass, HSBC and Intertek will knock up to 5.42 points off the index on Wednesday.

* BURBERRY : The luxury brand met forecasts with an 8 percent rise in annual profit, though it reiterated that if foreign exchange rates remain at current levels there will be a material impact on 2014-15 profit.

* SSE : Britain's second-largest energy supplier reported a 9.6 percent increase in 2014 full-year adjusted pretax profit, rising to a better-than-expected 1.55 billion pounds ($2.61 billion), boosted by a strong performance in its electricity transmission operations.

