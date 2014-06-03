(Adds futures prices, company news)

LONDON, June 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 to 14 points lower, or around 0.2 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the index are down 0.2 percent by 0624 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.3 percent, or 19.59 points, at 6,864.10 on Monday.

* British house prices picked up more speed in May to rise at their fastest pace in annual terms in nearly seven years, according to data from lender Nationwide that could add to concerns about the risk of a housing bubble.

* Britain's "bad bank", which is running down the loans of two bailed out lenders, said on Tuesday it repaid 6.2 billion pounds to the government in the 15 months to March 2014, chipping away at a total owed of eight times that amount.

UK Asset Resolution (UKAR), a state-run 'zombie bank' that does not take on new business, said it had so far returned a total of 10.4 billion pounds to the government. It owed 48.7 billion pounds when it was created in October 2010.

* WOLSELEY - The company said it expected the group's like-for-like revenue growth rate for next 6 months to be about 4 percent.

* ASTRAZENECA - The drugmaker said its Novel Antibiotic Candidate AZD0914 has been given a fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

* TESCO - Britain's biggest retailer is creating two roles on its executive committee, Chief Executive Phil Clarke said on Monday, hoping to "reshape" the company and meet changing customer needs amid price cuts and a weak food market.

* G4S - The global security company is under further pressure after a British government-funded watchdog agreed to investigate its activities in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, the Financial Times reported.

* Irish manufacturing activity grew for the 12th month running in May, albeit slowing slightly from April, while companies in the sector took on staff at the fastest rate in 15 years, a survey showed on Tuesday.

* Shanghai copper rallied towards its highest in more than three months on Tuesday, buoyed by signs of reviving momentum in China's economy as the top metals user returned from a holiday weekend.

* China's services sector grew at its fastest pace in six months in May as new orders rebounded, an official survey showed, reinforcing hopes that the Chinese economy was steadying after a tumultuous few months.

* Brent edged up near $109 a barrel on Tuesday, just off a three-week low, as positive economic indicators from the United States and China lifted the fuel demand outlook in the world's two largest oil consumers, offsetting a rise in OPEC production.

