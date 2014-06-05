(Adds futures, company news)
LONDON, June 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening flat to 2 points lower on Thursday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European
stocks, please click on
* Futures for the index are up 0.1 percent at 0639
GMT.
* Market moves were likely to be limited ahead of a European
Central Bank meeting at which it is set to unveil fresh measures
to support the euro zone's frail recovery and prevent deflation.
The ECB is expected to impose negative interest rates on its
overnight depositors, seeking to prompt banks to lend instead
and to prevent the region from slipping into Japan-like
deflation, and launch a long-term refinancing operation (LTRO)
targeted at businesses.
* Garnering less attention on Thursday is the Bank of
England's latest monetary policy decision. No changes are
expected, with both interest rates and asset purchases likely to
stay as they are.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 17.67 points, or 0.3
percent, at 6,818.63 points on Wednesday, weighed down by Tesco
after the supermarket retailer posted its biggest
quarterly UK sales drop in 40 years.
* Private equity company 3i and Intu Properties
are to join Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 equity index,
at the expense of bookmaker William Hill and industrial
investment group Melrose Industries.
* Shares in metal and mining companies, which have a big
exposure to China, will be in the spotlight after data showed
growth in the country's services sector retreated to a
four-month low in May. The services purchasing managers' index
(PMI) compiled by HSBC/Markit slipped to 50.7 last month from
April's 51.4, although it still held above the 50-point level
separating growth from contraction.
* SMITH & NEPHEW : Medical device maker Medtronic
is looking at a takeover of London-based Smith & Nephew,
a move that could help lower its taxes by moving its base
overseas, Bloomberg reported.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Lloyds Banking Group has
sold a portfolio of UK commercial real estate loans to
Promontoria Holding, an affiliate of Cerberus Global Investors,
for 352 million pounds ($589.7 million).
* BARCLAYS : Barclays Chief Executive Antony Jenkins
said he has more work to do to rein in pay levels and expects
pressure from investors for banks to improve profitability to
reduce compensation across the industry.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : The drugmaker has agreed to pay
$105 million to settle allegations by 44 U.S. states and the
District of Columbia that it promoted its medicines for
unapproved uses, several states attorneys general announced on
Wednesday.
* BP : U.S. appeals court said BP and Anadarko
Petroleum Corp must face penalties under federal
pollution laws in connection with the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil
spill, which could expose the companies to billions of dollars
in potential fines.
* WM MORRISON : Britain's No. 4 grocer will announce
a management restructuring in its stores within weeks that could
mean losses of up to 2,000 jobs, the Guardian newspaper reported
on Thursday, citing sources.
* JOHNSON MATTHEY : The world's largest autocatalyst
manufacturer posted a rise in annual profit slightly ahead of
expectations, helped by tighter rules on emissions which boosted
its sales of catalysts for heavy duty vehicles in Europe.
* VODAFONE : Vodafone's hold on the African telecoms
market is facing a new challenge from rivals seeking to compete
with its dominant M-Pesa mobile money platform, the Financial
Times said.
* BELLWAY : A strong trading performance from the
housebuilder resulted in a substantial forward order book.
* EASYJET : The budget airline's passenger numbers in
May rose 7.9 percent.
