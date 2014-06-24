EDINBURGH, June 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 2 to 4 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday according to
* The UK blue chip index ended down by 0.4 percent, or 24.64 points, at
6,800.56 points on Monday, led down by housebuilders and leaving it some 2
percent below a December 1999 record high of 6,950.60 points.
* BHP BILLITON - The global miner is planning to cut more jobs at
its flagship Australian iron ore division as it seeks to reduce costs, following
a slump in iron prices.
* BANKS - Britain should relax rules for new banks to enable them to
compete on a level footing with established lenders and stimulate competition in
the industry, the country's banking lobby group said on Monday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
CARPETRIGHT PLC PRELIM
CARNIVAL PLC Q2
CHEMRING GROUP PLC H1
DOMINO PRINTING SCIENCES PLC H1
ESSAR ENERGY PLC PRELIM
IMMUNODIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS PRELIM
IMAGINATION TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC PRELIM
PETROFAC LTD TRADING
