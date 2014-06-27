LONDON, June 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening steady on Friday after a flat close in the previous session, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the index were up 0.3 percent by 0640 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index ended flat at 6,735.12 points in the previous session, as gains in housebuilders were counterbalanced by a sharp decline in shares of some major banks.

* GLENCORE - One of the world's biggest mining and trading houses on Friday denied claims by an Australian newspaper that its coal division had paid no taxes in Australia in the past three years on income of A$15 billion ($14.10 billion).

* UNITED UTILITIES GROUP - The company submitted to the market regulator revisions to its business plan covering 2015-20 period, saying that customers would benefit from below inflation growth in average household bills for a decade to 2020.

* ROLLS-ROYCE - Airbus is very close to a decision to upgrade its A330 with Rolls-Royce as sole engine supplier, setting the stage for a bitter new phase in a battle for orders with Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, people familiar with the matter said.

General Electric - the main alternative engine supplier on the existing version of the jet - is no longer seen as a contender to take part in the $2 billion "A330neo" project, they said.

* BARCLAYS - Big banks have started pulling their business out of Barclays' dark pool, after the British bank was sued by New York's top securities regulator for allegedly misleading institutional investors over its anonymous trading venue, The Financial times reported.

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, and Royal Bank of Canada, asset manager Alliance Bernstein were among the institutions that withdrew from Barclays' dark pool on Thursday, the paper said.

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is set to end 2014 at a record 7,000 points, according to a Reuters poll, as a strengthening economy and better corporate results push it higher.

* Brent crude steadied above $113 a barrel on Friday, holding on to most of previous session's losses and heading for the biggest weekly loss since March as investors unwound positions on reduced concerns over exports from strife-torn Iraq.

* London copper edged down on Friday after rising 1 percent over the past two days but was on track to gain for the second straight week, underpinned by concerns about a shortfall in supply.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alistair Smout and Sudip Kar-Gupta)