LONDON, July 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2-8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the index were flat at 0632 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 58.98 points, or 0.9 percent, at 6,802.92 points on Tuesday as mining stocks rallied on robust data from China, the world's biggest metals consumer.

* Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest dividend, namely Babcock International, British Land , Burberry and Royal Mail will knock up to 1.27 points off the FTSE 100 on Wednesday.

* British house prices rose at their fastest annual pace in more than nine years last month, and prices in London have shown their biggest jump in a generation, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed.

* TULLOW OIL : The oil and gas producer reported a $415 million pretax write-off in net exploration in the first half of 2014 after disappointing results in Mauritania, Ethiopia and Norway.

* PERSIMMON : A strong first half from the housebuilder lifts revenue by 33 percent.

* VODAFONE : Rumours did the rounds on Tuesday that the telecoms firm could be weighing up a move for French group Orange, according to the Daily Express market report.

* BARCLAYS : Barclays has hired one of British Prime Minister David Cameron's most senior business advisers to join the technology, media and telecommunication (TMT) team of its investment banking arm, the Financial Times said.

* BRITISH GAS : British Gas is being forced to compensate thousands of customers for providing inaccurate savings estimates in the latest mis-selling episode to blight the utility sector, Sky News reported.

* SPORTS DIRECT : British employer group, The Institute of Directors, said it had "significant concerns" about the latest bonus scheme proposed by Sports Direct.

* BP : Russia's Lukoil, British BP and trading firms Trafigura and ATMI will supply Ecopetrol with gasoline, diesel and jet fuel in July, after winning tenders launched in June on the open market, according to Colombian import data and Reuters data.

