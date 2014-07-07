LONDON, July 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening little changed on Monday - or 1 point lower to 1 point higher, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the index were down 0.1 percent at 0640 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index rose 0.84 of a point - flat in percentage terms - to 6,866.05 points on Friday, its highest close since June 10.

Over the course of the week, it advanced 1.6 percent, notching up its best weekly gain since early May, aided by robust growth in U.S. employment, which raised expectations that the world's biggest economy was on a recovery path.

* Global economic activity should accelerate in 2015 after being gloomy at the start of 2014, IMF chief Christine Lagarde said on Sunday, adding that the Fund saw no brutal slowdown in China.

* Fund managers across the globe are optimistic about attracting more investors over the next five years, a survey by consultants EY showed, while also indicating that some managers are starting to feel the pinch from regulatory pressure over pay.

* Star British fund manager Neil Woodford, who left Invesco Perpetual in April to start his own firm, is beginning his new role with a focus on tobacco and drug stocks, believing they can withstand what he expects will be a faltering global economy.

* Major British companies' risk appetite has edged lower over the past three months as elections in 2015 and the prospect of a referendum on leaving the European Union loom, a quarterly survey by accountants Deloitte showed.

* TAYLOR WIMPEY : The housebuilder said it performed strongly in the first half of 2014, with sales rates and pricing at the upper end of its expectations.

* ANGLO AMERICAN : The global miner said it would sell its 50 percent stake in Lafarge Tarmac to Lafarge for a minimum value of 885 million pounds ($1.51 billion) in cash, on a debt and cash free basis.

* BHP BILLITON : Six potential bidders, including Dutch commodity trader Trafigura and Hong Kong-listed MMG Ltd, are looking at the books of BHP Billiton's Australian nickel unit, the Australian Financial Review reported on Sunday, without saying where it got the information.

* SABMILLER : The global brewer said it would dispose of its $1 billion stake in Tsogo Sun, the South African-listed gaming, hotel and entertainment group.

* BARCLAYS : Mike Rake has quit the race to become Barclays' next chairman as the CBI president feels the role would prevent him from taking on any further positions, Sky News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

* 3I GROUP : The private equity firm is considering a sale or initial public offering of its Finish telecommunication unit, Eltel Networks, in a deal that may value it about 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) including debt, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

* BURBERRY : Burberry is facing an investor revolt over a 20 million pound ($34 million) pay deal for its new chief executive Christopher Bailey, who took the helm of the British maker of luxury clothing and accessories in May, the Sunday Times reported.

* MOTHERCARE : Leading investors in the UK chain Mothercare backed the company's rejection of a 270 million pounds takeover bid from U.S. rival baby product retailer Destination Maternity, the Sunday Telegraph said.

* SHIRE : AbbVie Chief Executive Richard Gonzalez has pressed the case for his $46 billion pursuit of drugmaker Shire in discreet meetings with shareholders in London last week and is now weighing his next move, according to people familiar with the matter, Reuters reported last week.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell's search for gas in Saudi Arabia has been unsuccessful, the director of upstream international business Andrew Brown said, dashing hopes of the firm gaining an upstream foothold in the country, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

* FIRSTGROUP : Criticism of executive pay at British bus and train operator FirstGroup has intensified after three investor advisory groups raised concerns over the 86 percent jump in the amount chief executive Tim O'Toole took home last year, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Francesco Canepa and Alistair Smout)