LONDON, July 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
flat to 7 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* Futures for the index were up 0.1 percent by 0619 GMT.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent lower at 6,823.51 points in the
previous session.
* MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP - The British retailer's underlying
non-food sales fell for a 12th straight quarter, hurt by the transition to a new
web platform.
* Britain's economy kept growing at a robust rate in the second quarter, but
exports and business investment weakened, clouding the prospects for a balanced
recovery, the British Chambers of Commerce's (BCC) quarterly survey of nearly
7,000 companies showed. [ID@nL4N0PI2ZU]
* German exports and imports dropped much more than expected in May, coming
on the heels of other soft indicators that have pointed to slower growth in
Europe's largest economy.
* Brent crude slipped below $110 a barrel, trading close to its lowest in
nearly a month, as fears of supply disruption in Iraq eased and prospects for a
rise in Libyan exports improved.
* London copper steadied, but remained below four-and-a-half month highs
seen last week after a surprise drop in German industrial production tempered
demand expectations.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Francesco Canepa)