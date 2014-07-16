LONDON, July 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
10 to 12 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Wednesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 35.69 points, or 0.5 percent, at
6,710.45 points after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen voiced concern
over valuations.
* RIO TINTO : The world's second-biggest iron ore miner said
expansion work at its mines in Australia led to a sharp rise in iron ore output
as it steps up shipments to China, banking on a big drop in domestic Chinese
production to soak up exports.
* TESCO : The supermarket is facing criticism from farmers for
promoting New Zealand lamb at the height of the British season for the meat,
despite its promises to back local producers, The Guardian wrote on Wednesday.
(bit.ly/1t0gWnb)
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
FRESNILLO PLC Q2 OUTPUT
ICAP PLC Q1
SEVERN TRENT PLC Q1 TRADE
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alistair Smout)