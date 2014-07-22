EDINBURGH, July 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21 to 23 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.3 percent lower at 6,728.44 points, with tobacco stocks hit by a multi-billion-dollar fine against RJ Reynolds in the United States and retailers slipping after a profit warning from Tesco.

* BARCLAYS - Trading activity has slumped in Barclays Plc's U.S. share trading venue after New York's attorney general accused the British bank of misleading its customers and giving an unfair edge to high-speed traders.

* ITV : Shares in the broadcaster rose 0.9 percent on Monday, with the Daily Express saying the stock remained in the "bid spotlight" following the acquisition of a stake by Liberty Global last week.

* MINERS - Mozambique is discussing with its foreign coal mining partners ways to help them ride out depressed markets but will not be offering special tax breaks to ease the pain, its mineral resources minister said on Monday.

* BEVERAGES - Glenfiddich, the scotch whiskey business owned by William Grant & Sons, is looking to buy Drambuie, the brand owned by the MacKinnon family, in a 100 million pounds ($170.76 million)takeover, Sky News reported late Monday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ARM HOLDINGS PLC Q2

BEAZLEY PLC H1

CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC H1

IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC PRELIM

IQE PLC TRADING

PREMIER FOODS PLC H1

PETROPAVLOVSK PLC TRADING

QINETIQ GROUP PLC Q1 TRADE

ROYAL MAIL PLC TRADING

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)