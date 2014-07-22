(Adds futures and company news)
EDINBURGH, July 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up on Tuesday, with futures 0.3 higher ahead of the cash market
open, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting
European stocks, please click on
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.3 percent lower at 6,728.44
points, with tobacco stocks hit by a multi-billion-dollar fine against RJ
Reynolds in the United States and retailers slipping after a profit
warning from Tesco.
* ROYAL MAIL GROUP - Britain's Royal Mail Group said it would have
to rely on cost control measures and letters sales to meet full-year
expectations after rising competition meant parcels revenue would be lower than
anticipated.
* ARM - The British company whose processor designs power Apple's
and Samsung's smartphones posted a 9 percent rise in second-quarter profit,
helped by strong demand to license its technology.
* TULLOW OIL - Oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil drilled a dry well
in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, about 35 kilometres southeast of the
Oseberg field, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Tuesday.
* CRODA - Specialty chemicals maker Croda International Plc,
feeling the effects of a strong British pound, warned that this year's full-year
pretax profit would be lower than last year's.
* BARCLAYS - Trading activity has slumped in Barclays Plc's U.S.
share trading venue after New York's attorney general accused the British bank
of misleading its customers and giving an unfair edge to high-speed traders.
* ITV - Shares in the broadcaster rose 0.9 percent on Monday, with
the Daily Express saying the stock remained in the "bid spotlight" following the
acquisition of a stake by Liberty Global last week.
* IG GROUP - IG Group, a provider of financial spread betting and
contracts for difference, said on Tuesday that its full year revenue rose 2.4
percent, as its strategy to focus on customers who trade more regularly offset
low market volatility.
* PETROPAVLOVSK - The Russia-focused gold miner said on Tuesday its
production fell 7 percent in the second quarter year-on-year to 147,000 troy
ounces.
* MINERS - Mozambique is discussing with its foreign coal mining partners
ways to help them ride out depressed markets but will not be offering special
tax breaks to ease the pain, its mineral resources minister said on Monday.
* BEVERAGES - Glenfiddich, the scotch whiskey business owned by William
Grant & Sons, is looking to buy Drambuie, the brand owned by the MacKinnon
family, in a 100 million pounds ($170.76 million)takeover, Sky News reported
late Monday.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)