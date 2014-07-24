EDINBURGH, July 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening down 9 to 11 points, or as much as 0.2 percent lower on Thursday,
according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European
stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 2.81 points, flat in percentage terms, at
6,798.15 points, as a profit warning by heavyweight drugs firm GlaxoSmithKline
offset gains in outsourcing group Capita and miner BHP Billiton.
* BHP BILLITON PLC, ANGLO AMERICAN PLC - The miners are
looking to sell their jointly owned manganese assets portfolio in South Africa
and Australia, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
* STANDARD CHARTERED PLC - The bank dismissed media rumours that
its chairman was working on a succession plan amid shareholder pressure.
* BG GROUP - The oil and gas firm is considering selling its largest
operations in the North Sea for about 1 billion pounds ($1.70 billion), The
Times reported on Thursday.
* BANKS - Britain's markets regulator and a group of global banks are in
talks to reach a first settlement in a currency-rigging probe, with a deal
possible this year, Bloomberg reported.
* BSKYB - BSkyB is set to confirm its expansion in Europe on Friday,
the Financial Times reported.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
BRITVIC PLC Q3 TRADE
CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC TRADING
CSR PLC Q2
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC Q3 TRADE
ELECTROCOMPONENTS PLC H1
ELECTROCOMPONENTS PLC TRADING
EASYJET PLC Q3 TRADE
HALMA PLC TRADING
HAMMERSON PLC H1
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC H1
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD Q2
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC Q3 TRADE
MARSTON'S PLC TRADING
THE PARAGON GROUP OF COMPANIES PLC Q3
RATHBONE BROTHERS PLC H1
REED ELSEVIER PLC H1
SABMILLER PLC TRADING
SHAFTESBURY PLC TRADING
TATE & LYLE PLC TRADING
UNILEVER PLC Q2
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)