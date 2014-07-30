EDINBURGH, July 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening down 2 to 6 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* Britain's top equity index closed up 0.3 percent, or 19.68 points, at
6,807.75 points on Tuesday, lifted by gains at fashion chain Next and at
car and plane parts maker GKN after strong results and outlook comments.
* BARCLAYS - New York's banking regulator is seeking to place
government monitors in the U.S. offices of Deutsche Bank AG and
Barclays Plc as part of its investigation into the foreign-exchange market, a
person familiar with the matter said.
* ASTRAZENECA - Pfizer Inc, which in May abandoned its $118
billion bid for AstraZeneca, on Tuesday left investors guessing whether it would
renew its pursuit of its British rival, but said it was considering other deals.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ALLEGION PLC Q2
ANTOFAGASTA PLC Q2 OUTPUT
BARCLAYS PLC H1
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC H1
COMPASS GROUP PLC TRADING
DIPLOMA PLC TRADING
DIGNITY PLC H1
DEVRO PLC H1
4IMPRINT GROUP PLC H1
GREGGS PLC H1
ICON PLC Q2
3I GROUP PLC H1
IMPELLAM GROUP PLC H1
INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC H1
ITV PLC H1
JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PLC H1
MECOM GROUP PLC H1
MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC H1
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC H1
RIGHTMOVE PLC H1
SEGRO PLC H1
TULLOW OIL PLC H1
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC H1
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC H1
VICTREX PLC Q3
VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC Q1 OUTPUT
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Blaise Robinson)