LONDON Aug 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
16 to 18 points lower, or down as much as 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent, or 43.33 points, at
6,730.11 points on Thursday.
* Focus will be on U.S. jobs data, due at 1230 GMT. Non-farm payrolls are
predicted to have risen by 233,000 in July, which would mark the sixth month
with job growth above 200,000.
* GLENCORE - The miner has collected $7 billion from China's MMG
Ltd and its partners with the completion of the sale of one of the
world's largest copper projects, the Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, MMG said on
Friday.
* BANKS - Hong Kong's securities watchdog has warned banks it will
clamp-down on exchange trading platforms known as dark pools in a direct fallout
from the Barclays scandal in the United States, people familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Woodside Petroleum Ltd failed to win
shareholder approval to buy back $2.68 billion of its shares from Royal Dutch
Shell, Australia's top oil and gas company said after a vote on Friday.
* SSE - Firefighters were bringing a blaze at Ferrybridge coal-fired
power plant in northern England under control, operator SSE said late on
Thursday, adding no injuries had been reported and there was no impact on the
UK's electricity supply.
* Brent crude held near $106 a barrel on Friday as ample supply continued to
drag on prices a day after the benchmark posted its worst monthly performance
since April 2013.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC INTERIM RBS.L
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC H1 DLGD.L
MAN GROUP PLC INTERIM EMG.L
IMI PLC H1 IMI.L
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC Q2 SN.L
WILLIAM HILL PLC H1 WMH.L
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Francesco Canepa)