LONDON Aug 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 16 to 18 points lower, or down as much as 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent, or 43.33 points, at 6,730.11 points on Thursday.

* Focus will be on U.S. jobs data, due at 1230 GMT. Non-farm payrolls are predicted to have risen by 233,000 in July, which would mark the sixth month with job growth above 200,000.

* GLENCORE - The miner has collected $7 billion from China's MMG Ltd and its partners with the completion of the sale of one of the world's largest copper projects, the Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, MMG said on Friday.

* BANKS - Hong Kong's securities watchdog has warned banks it will clamp-down on exchange trading platforms known as dark pools in a direct fallout from the Barclays scandal in the United States, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Woodside Petroleum Ltd failed to win shareholder approval to buy back $2.68 billion of its shares from Royal Dutch Shell, Australia's top oil and gas company said after a vote on Friday.

* SSE - Firefighters were bringing a blaze at Ferrybridge coal-fired power plant in northern England under control, operator SSE said late on Thursday, adding no injuries had been reported and there was no impact on the UK's electricity supply.

* Brent crude held near $106 a barrel on Friday as ample supply continued to drag on prices a day after the benchmark posted its worst monthly performance since April 2013.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC INTERIM RBS.L

DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC H1 DLGD.L

MAN GROUP PLC INTERIM EMG.L

IMI PLC H1 IMI.L

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC Q2 SN.L

WILLIAM HILL PLC H1 WMH.L

