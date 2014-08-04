(Adds further company news)

LONDON Aug 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Monday, with September futures on the index up 0.4 percent at 0632 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue-chip index closed down by 0.8 percent, or 50.93 points on Friday, at 6,679.18 points.

* HSBC : The bank is expected to report an 11 percent fall in profit on Monday for the first half of this year, hurt by falling revenues in a pared down business and lower income from Latin America and investment banking at the start of the year.

Sky News reported on Monday that HSBC is urging the Government to delay a deadline for separating lenders' retail and investment banking operations amid fears that billions of pounds could be wasted on the project.

* INTERTEK GROUP : The testing firm said it was on track to deliver single digit organic revenue growth, after it posted a 6.7 percent rise in half year pretax profit.

* BALFOUR BEATTY : UK engineering firm WS Atkins and Canada's WSP Global are vying for control of Balfour Beatty's U.S. engineering and design business Parsons Brinckerhoff, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

* UNILEVER : The consumer goods maker would need to cut more jobs in Europe if real income levels among consumers fall, weighing on demand for brand-name items, Chief Executive Paul Polman was quoted as saying in an interview on Saturday.

* IT outsourcing and consultancy services provider Quindell Plc and UK road assistance firm RAC's joint venture contract to install telematics devices in vehicles has run into problems, with talks of restructuring the tie-up having stalled, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the project.

* British bank lending to the corporate sector lagged lending in other Group of Seven leading economies last year, despite government attempts to boost the availability of credit, a survey showed on Monday.

* Booming jobs growth marked a strong three months to July for Britain's small and medium-sized manufacturers, although export orders were flat, a survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed on Monday.

For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Blaise Robinson)