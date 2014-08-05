BRIEF-Uniply Industries gets members' nod for issue of NCDs
* Says gets members' nod for issue non-convertible debentures not exceeding INR 5 billion through private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
EDINBURGH Aug 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 1 to 7 points, or as much as 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 1.66 points lower on Monday at 6,677.52 points.
* CARILLION, BALFOUR BEATTY - British construction company Carillion is planning to approach investors who also have stakes in Balfour Beatty in the hopes of reviving merger talks to buy the company, the Times reported.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
AGGREKO PLC H1
AVOCET MINING PLC H1
BBA AVIATION PLC H1
DRAGON OIL PLC H1
FRESNILLO PLC H1
GENEL ENERGY PLC H1
HILL & SMITH HOLDINGS PLC H1
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC H1
INMARSAT PLC Q2
LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC H1
MEGGITT PLC H1
NOVAE GROUP PLC H1
PENDRAGON PLC H1
ROTORK PLC H1
STANDARD LIFE PLC H1
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)
* Says gets members' nod for issue non-convertible debentures not exceeding INR 5 billion through private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Apr 21) 1000 02.50/05.50 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50 03.53% 03.77% 02.82% -----------------------------------