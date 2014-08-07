EDINBURGH Aug 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening down 2 to 4 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to
* The UK blue chip index closed 46.32 points, or 0.7 percent, lower on
Wednesday at 6,636.16.
* TRINITY MIRROR - The stock fell on Wednesday on fear that the
Daily Mirror owner could face an eventual legal bill of 12 million pound ($20.22
million) if it loses a hacking case brought by various celebrities, in excess of
the 4 million pounds that Trinity has set aside to cover legal costs, the Daily
Mail reported.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
AMEC PLC H1
AVIVA PLC H1
COBHAM PLC H1
ENTERPRISE INNS PLC TRADING
HENDERSON GROUP PLC H1
INFINIS ENERGY PLC Q1
KENNEDY WILSON EUROPE REAL ESTATE H1
LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC Q1
MONDI LTD Q2
OLD MUTUAL PLC H1
RIO TINTO PLC H1
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD Q2
RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC H1
SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC H1
SAVILLS PLC H1
UDG HEALTHCARE PLC H1
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
($1 = 0.5936 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Blaise Robinson)