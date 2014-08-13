LONDON Aug 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening higher on Wednesday, with futures for the index
up 0.3 percent by 0639 GMT. For more on the factors
* Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest
dividend, including AstraZeneca, Royal Dutch Shell
, and Rio Tinto are set to knock up to
21.26 points off the UK benchmark on Wednesday.
* The FTSE 100 closed down 0.40 of a point - flat in
percentage terms - at 6,632.42 points on Tuesday, after gaining
1 percent on Monday.
* Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is likely to give
little away on Wednesday when he will be pressed on how soon the
central bank will start to raise interest rates.
Economists and markets are split on whether more than a year
of robust economic growth might prompt the BoE to move as soon
as November, or if persistently weak wage growth and a darkening
international outlook could make it wait until early next year.
The BoE's new forecasts, to be published at 0930 GMT when
Carney begins a news conference, are unlikely to vary much from
its predictions in May. These forecast 3.4 percent gross
domestic product (GDP) growth this year and 2.9 percent in 2015,
and inflation to hover just below the BoE's 2 percent target for
the foreseeable future.
* UK second-quarter labour market data is due at 0830 GMT,
and economists polled by Reuters expect it to show an outright
year-on-year fall in average wages, even as unemployment drops
to its lowest in years at 6.4 percent.
* The amount of money flowing into China's economy slowed to
the lowest level in nearly six years in July, adding to fears a
sustained recovery may be at risk in the second half of the
year.
* China's industrial output rose 9 percent in July from a
year earlier, as expected, while retail sales climbed 12.2
percent, a shade below forecasts, the National Bureau of
Statistics said.
* LEGAL & GENERAL : The life insurance and pensions
company will cut its ties with the Association of British
Insurers, Sky News reported, citing sources.
* GLENCORE : The miner and commodity trader said it
produced 13 percent more copper in the first half this year, in
line with market forecasts, boosted by output growth at its
African and South American mines.
* ADMIRAL GROUP : The motor insurer named Geraint
Jones its new chief financial officer, saying Kevin Chidwick
gave up the role to focus on his position as CEO of the
company's Elephant Auto Insurance business in the United States.
* G4S : The world's biggest security group posted a
better-than-expected rise in first-half operating profit, led by
strong demand in emerging markets.
* ASTRAZENECA: The drugmaker said that test results
indicated that lesinurad, a selective uric acid re-absorption
inhibitor, used in combination could be a potential treatment
for gout.
* LAND SECURITIES : The property company has sold
its Bristol Partnership stake to AXA Real Estate for 267.8
million pounds.
* MICHAEL PAGE : The staff recruitment firm said the
outlook for its business was gradually improving after it posted
a 11 percent rise in first half pretax profits.
