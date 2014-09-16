LONDON, Sept 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6-7 points, or as much as 0.1 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 2.75 points, flat in percentage terms, at 6,804.21 points on Monday, extending its retreat from this month's 14-1/2 year high of 6,904.86.

* British Prime Minister David Cameron used his last visit to Scotland before a historic independence referendum this week to implore Scots to remain part of the United Kingdom, warning on Monday that a breakaway vote would be irreversible.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

THOMAS COOK GROUP issues a trading update

