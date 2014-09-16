LONDON, Sept 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening up 6-7 points, or as much as 0.1 percent higher,
* September futures for the index were up 0.1
percent by 0639 GMT.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 2.75 points, flat in
percentage terms, at 6,804.21 points on Monday, extending its
retreat from this month's 14-1/2 year high of 6,904.86.
* In terms of domestic economic data, the UK consumer price
index is set for release at 0830 GMT.
* British Prime Minister David Cameron used his last visit
to Scotland before a historic independence referendum this week
to implore Scots to remain part of the United Kingdom, warning
on Monday that a breakaway vote would be irreversible.
* The Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee will begin its
regular two-day policy meeting later on Tuesday. Investors will
be looking at the outcome for clues on the timing of the first
U.S. rate hike in more than eight years.
* THOMAS COOK GROUP : The British holiday operator
guided full-year earnings would be in the range of 315 million
pounds (510.77 million US dollar) to 335 million pounds, putting
it broadly on course to meet analyst expectations.
* ASTRAZENECA : AstraZeneca has struck a partnership
deal worth up to $500 million with Eli Lilly for the
British group's experimental Alzheimer's drug, which is set to
enter late-stage Phase III development.
* ASOS : The British online fashion retailer said it
would meet market expectations for pretax profit in the 2013-14
year, though it cautioned the outcome for 2014-15 would only be
at a similar level to 2013-14 reflecting planned investment.
