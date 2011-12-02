* Weather to get colder on Sunday
* Forward curve bounces on technical buying
* UK coal considers mine closure
LONDON, Dec 2 - UK prompt gas prices on Friday were
slightly higher than the previous day after an a shutdown of a
gas processing plant cut Norwegian supplies into the UK, but
prices eased later in the morning when the facility resumed
operations.
Gas flows from the UK's Easington Terminal fell as low as 22
million cubic metres (mcm) per day by 0400 GMT from around 80
mcm per day at 1900 GMT on Thursday.
But flows began to recover by 0600 GMT and were back to 80
mcm per day by 0900 GMT, National Grid data showed.
The Norwegian gas processing plant Kollsnes was knocked
offline on Thursday through a power cut, but operator Gassco
said that five of its six compressors were back online by Friday
morning.
The facility can process a total of 143 million standard
cubic metres of gas per day.
On the spot market, gas for immediate delivery was trading
at 56 pence per therm at 1215 GMT, up from 55.75 pence on
Thursday morning.
Day-ahead gas traded at 55.20 pence.
On the forward market, the NBP summer 2012 gas contract
received some technical support, bouncing off a new 10-month low
of 57 pence per therm and back to 57.20 pence.
The contract is nearly 17 percent lower than it stood in
late August, when the current downward trend began, and the
price reduction means that all gains made on the back of the
Libyan supply cuts during its conflict have been erased.
WEATHER
Britain's Met Office forecast temperatures to rise back to
low double figures in southern England on Saturday but said much
colder weather would hit the UK on Sunday and Monday, with
"wintry showers in the north, leading to some snow accumulations
on the hills" and "severe gales for northern Scotland."
In its 6 to 15 days outlook, the Met Office said
"temperatures will be largely below average, although they may
be closer to average in the South."
It said snow was likely in the hills of the northern UK,
with some significant snow likely for Scottish mountains.
British power prices tracked the gas market, with prompt
markets reacting to the Norwegian outage and to the cooler
weather outlook next week.
Day-ahead baseload (24 hours delivery) prices were at 44.75
pounds per megawatt-hour, up slightly since Thursday, and the
January baseload contract was at 47 pounds a MWh, up 75 pence on
the day.
COAL MINE CLOSURE?
Britain's biggest coal miner is considering to close its Daw
Mill deep mine, the Yorkshire Post reported.
Quoting a letter to staff, the paper said UK Coal
planned to create a smaller business by closing the West
Midlands mine early.
Most northern English power plants receive some of their
coal for electricity generation from mines operated by UK Coal,
and traders said a closure of Daw Mill would increase import
dependency of such operators.
TECHNICALS
The slight recovery in NBP summer 2012 gas prices was
largely due to technical trading.
When the contract dropped to 57 pence per therm, its
relative strength index (RSI) fell below the 30 point marker,
implying an oversold market and prompting technical buying.
The contract remains in a clear downtrend that began in late
August.
Its 50 exponential daily moving average (DMA) value is now
lower than both its longer-termed 100 and 200 DMAs.
Moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) signals are
weak and diverging further into negative territory.
GAS-Please click on the following for information about UK
and Belgian prices, field maintenance and field start-ups.
UK natural gas prices <0#NBPGAS-RTR>
Belgian natural gas prices <0#ZEEGAS-RTR>
North Sea field start-ups
North Sea field maintenance
POWER
UK: baseload prices <0#ELBUK-RTR>, outages
report
FRANCE: baseload prices <0#ELBFR-RTR>, peak <0#ELPFR-RTR>
market report, Powernext,
Spectron baseload <0#FRBSLD-SPC>, off peak
<0#FROFPK-SPC>, peak <0#FRPEAK-SPC>
nuclear outages: report, offline
percentage EL-FROUTAGE-PC, offline capacity (MW)
EL-FROUTAGE-MW
GERMANY: baseload prices <0#ELBDE-RTR>, peak <0#ELPDE-RTR>
outages, report
SWITZERLAND: outages, reservoir levels
NORDIC: report
EU CARBON PRICES SPEEDGUIDE:
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)