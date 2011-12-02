* Weather to get colder on Sunday

LONDON, Dec 2 - UK prompt gas prices on Friday were slightly higher than the previous day after an a shutdown of a gas processing plant cut Norwegian supplies into the UK, but prices eased later in the morning when the facility resumed operations.

Gas flows from the UK's Easington Terminal fell as low as 22 million cubic metres (mcm) per day by 0400 GMT from around 80 mcm per day at 1900 GMT on Thursday.

But flows began to recover by 0600 GMT and were back to 80 mcm per day by 0900 GMT, National Grid data showed.

The Norwegian gas processing plant Kollsnes was knocked offline on Thursday through a power cut, but operator Gassco said that five of its six compressors were back online by Friday morning.

The facility can process a total of 143 million standard cubic metres of gas per day.

On the spot market, gas for immediate delivery was trading at 56 pence per therm at 1215 GMT, up from 55.75 pence on Thursday morning.

Day-ahead gas traded at 55.20 pence.

On the forward market, the NBP summer 2012 gas contract received some technical support, bouncing off a new 10-month low of 57 pence per therm and back to 57.20 pence.

The contract is nearly 17 percent lower than it stood in late August, when the current downward trend began, and the price reduction means that all gains made on the back of the Libyan supply cuts during its conflict have been erased.

WEATHER

Britain's Met Office forecast temperatures to rise back to low double figures in southern England on Saturday but said much colder weather would hit the UK on Sunday and Monday, with "wintry showers in the north, leading to some snow accumulations on the hills" and "severe gales for northern Scotland."

In its 6 to 15 days outlook, the Met Office said "temperatures will be largely below average, although they may be closer to average in the South."

It said snow was likely in the hills of the northern UK, with some significant snow likely for Scottish mountains.

British power prices tracked the gas market, with prompt markets reacting to the Norwegian outage and to the cooler weather outlook next week.

Day-ahead baseload (24 hours delivery) prices were at 44.75 pounds per megawatt-hour, up slightly since Thursday, and the January baseload contract was at 47 pounds a MWh, up 75 pence on the day.

COAL MINE CLOSURE?

Britain's biggest coal miner is considering to close its Daw Mill deep mine, the Yorkshire Post reported.

Quoting a letter to staff, the paper said UK Coal planned to create a smaller business by closing the West Midlands mine early.

Most northern English power plants receive some of their coal for electricity generation from mines operated by UK Coal, and traders said a closure of Daw Mill would increase import dependency of such operators.

TECHNICALS

The slight recovery in NBP summer 2012 gas prices was largely due to technical trading.

When the contract dropped to 57 pence per therm, its relative strength index (RSI) fell below the 30 point marker, implying an oversold market and prompting technical buying.

The contract remains in a clear downtrend that began in late August.

Its 50 exponential daily moving average (DMA) value is now lower than both its longer-termed 100 and 200 DMAs.

Moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) signals are weak and diverging further into negative territory.

