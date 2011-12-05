* Norway outage lifts market in early trading

* Forward gas still low on weak economy

LONDON Dec 5 UK prompt gas prices rose on Monday morning as colder weather pushed up demand above the seasonal norm.

Britain's Met Office said it expected cold weather across the UK for most of the week, with temperatures to drop to freezing point in some parts of the North.

British gas demand for Tuesday was expected to be around 325 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, while forecast supply is just under 295 mcm, according to National Grid data.

The seasonal demand norm is 317.5 mcm.

This means that UK gas operators are likely to cover some of their supplies through pipeline imports from continental Europe or through storage withdrawals.

UK gas storage sites are filled to over 96 percent, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.

Prices were also pushed up in the morning after Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange field were stopped at 0200 due to a power outage.

However, the facility was restarting operations, Shell said.

Within day gas prices were trading around 57.60 pence per therm at 1100 GMT, up from 56 pence on Friday afternoon.

Prices for delivery on Tuesday were around 56.75 pence.

On the forward market, the weak economic outlook meant that the NBP summer 2012 gas contract was below 57 pence per therm and remained around a 10-month low.

European gas demand will fall by 44 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2011 as the economy struggles and winter weather has been milder than anticipated, Deutsche Bank said in a report on Monday.

The contract is over 17 percent lower than it stood in late August, when the current downward trend began, and the price reduction means that all gains made on the back of the Libyan supply cuts during its conflict have been erased.

TECHNICALS

UK summer 2012 NBP technicals are bearish and the weak relative strength index (RSI) remains below 30 points, implying an oversold contract and opening the possibility of some technical buying.

However, the contract remains in a clear downtrend that began in late August.

Its 50 exponential daily moving average (DMA) value is now lower than both its longer-termed 100 and 200 DMAs.

Moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) signals are weak and diverging further into negative territory.

POWER

The UK spot power market largely mirrored movements in the gas market although prices were hampered by a windy weather outlook that will increase wind power generation.

Power prices for baseload delivery (24 hours) were at 44.75 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Monday morning.

EDF Energy, Britain's biggest nuclear power producer, stopped production from its 640 megawatt Torness 2 plant and 620 MW Hartlepool 1 plant over the weekend, while two other plants returned to service.

