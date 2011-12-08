* Forwards up with power, coal

* Prompt power eases on strong winds

LONDON Dec 8 British prompt gas prices rose on Thursday morning as temperatures were forecast to drop over the next few days while prompt power prices were down slightly as blustery weather in the north of the UK increased wind generation.

Within-day delivery gas was trading around 57.75 pence per therm on Thursday afternoon, up from 57.50 pence on Wednesday.

UK gas for delivery on Friday was around 58.15 pence, up from 57.40 pence a therm on the previous day.

The increase was largely due to colder weather being expected at the end of the week, increasing demand for household gas heating.

Further out on the curve, UK forward gas prices rose along with continental power, gas and coal forward prices as traders expected some form of result from the European Union crisis summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

The NBP summer 2012 gas contract rose as high as 58 pence per therm on Thursday morning, up from just above 56 pence earlier in the week, but dropped back to 57.75 pence in the afternoon.

Despite Thursday's gains, French bank Societe Generale said in a research note that it expected forward gas prices to drop.

"Even after the recent drop in gas prices, we remain more bearish for the future curve (especially for summer) as we believe that gas oversupply will persist in Europe for the foreseeable future," the bank said.

"We reiterate our recommendation to sell NBP summer 12 as we believe that increased Libyan exports into Italy will mean ENI has to tackle additional Russian take-or-pay obligations in 2012 and will wake the market up to the fact that the gas oversupply situation is likely to persist in 2012. The increase of Russian take-or-pay obligations should also weigh on prices."

A recent Reuters analysis found that 2011 and 2012 are likely to see an import and domestic production excess above consumption of just over 60 bcm.

This compares with a net positive balance of just over 10.5 bcm in 2010, according to BP's annual statistical review.

WEATHER

The UK's MetOffice said it expected temperatures across Britain to drop back to single digit figures between Thursday and Friday, with freezing temperatures possible in the North.

It also said that winds were expected to be strong, with stormy gales possible in Scotland.

TECHNICALS

UK summer 2012 NBP technicals improved on Thursday.

The relative strength index (RSI) rose back above 30 points and is now sending out neutral price signals.

Moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) signals remain at a 2011 low but have begun to converge, implying a more bullish sentiment.

However, the contract remains in a clear downtrend that began in late August, and the product is still down over 15 percent since then and has erased all gains made on the back of Fukushima and the Arab spring.

Its 50 exponential daily moving average (DMA) value remains lower than both its longer-termed 100 and 200 DMAs.

POWER

Wholesale electricity prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery on Friday were trading around 43.30 pounds per megawatt-hour, down 0.70 from Wednesday's level on greater wind energy output.

