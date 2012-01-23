* UK gas system 3 mcm/day oversupplied

* Summer 2012 gas price unchanged at 52.30 pence

* Weather forecast clouded by uncertainty

London, Jan 23 British prompt gas prices climbed slightly higher on Monday as forecasters expected temperatures to dip near zero overnight and a lack of liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries squeezed flows from UK terminals.

Gas for Tuesday gained 0.15 pence at 53.50 pence per therm, guided higher by expectations of more heating demand, while the within-day contract slumped slightly to 53.40 pence, down almost one third of a penny.

Month-ahead gas edged 0.10 pence higher at 53.75 pence.

The UK gas system was 3 million cubic meters/day oversupplied, while demand was 7 percent below the seasonal average despite recent bursts of cold weather.

The benchmark summer 2012 gas contract was little changed at 52.30 pence, well below some of its key technical support levels following a months-long trend of declines.

WEATHER

In its late-January to early-February forecast, the UK's Met Office said that temperatures will likely remain at average levels, with a risk of colder weather towards the end of the period.

Between February 6-20, the forecaster said outlooks remained subject to high uncertainty with the possibility of above or below average temperatures.

POWER

In Britain's power market day-ahead baseload rose 30 pence to 42 pounds per megawatt hour, broadly in line with gas market sentiment.

The contract rose despite additional supply being made available to the system. EDF's 610 megawatt Heysham 1-1 nuclear reactor resumed output on Monday after an 11-day outage. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic)