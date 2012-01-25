* South Morecambe gas field briefly shuts overnight

* Rough withdrawals drop 75 percent on Wed

* Power falls on lower wind output

LONDON, Jan 25 British prompt gas prices traded at a fresh 12-day high on Wednesday as the system tightened on the back of overnight supply problems and lower withdrawals from long-range storage sites.

Day-ahead and within-day gas both traded at 54.65 pence per therm, up 0.35 pence and 0.70 pence, respectively, from the previous session's closing prices as the system was mildly undersupplied.

Gas production at Centrica's South Morecambe field was interrupted for around one hour overnight, cutting gas flows by 6 million cubic metres per day (mcm/day).

Withdrawals from Rough storage site also dropped by around 75 percent on Wednesday morning, National Grid data showed.

Cold weather forecasts for early February also supported gains on the month-ahead and week-ahead contracts.

February rose 0.15 pence to 55.15 pence, while week-ahead prices traded at 54.35 pence, up 0.30 pence day on day.

Traders said the number of liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes planned to sail to Britain over the next two weeks was low, which also added to pressure on the February contract.

"LNG seems a bit low," one UK gas trader said, adding he was sceptical of colder temperatures in February.

"The February-Summer spread has not moved enough to be proof for the temperature case," he said.

Summer 2012 gas also rose further on Wednesday, trading at 53.60 pence.

POWER

Power prices ticked slightly higher on Wednesday on lower wind power output forecasts.

Day-ahead baseload power traded at 42.00 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh), up 20 pence on the previous session.

National Grid forecast wind power output to halve on Thursday compared with Wednesday's output levels.