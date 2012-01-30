* Curve prices fall back in afternoon on overbought market

London, Jan 30 British gas for summer delivery surged to a seven-week high early on Monday along with a sharp rise in related energy products, but prices dropped back in the afternoon as traders cashed in on the earlier gains.

The NBP's summer 2012 contract rose as high as 58.75 pence per therm in the morning, breaking several technical resist markers that had been in place for months, but the rises were so steep that the contract began to look overbought, prompting a later downward correction to 56.80 pence.

Morning price rises also took place in the prompt market, where cold temperatures expected this week meant that heating demand would likely rise sharply and storage withdrawals accelerated to meet rising demand.

A drop in liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments since the start of 2012 has curbed supplies from Britain's biggest terminal South Hook, in Wales, although flows increased on Monday as a fresh tanker set sail from Qatar.

Tuesday gas added more than 6.50 percent since Friday to 60.50 pence ahead of icy conditions sweeping in from Europe through Friday, while demand rose 6 percent above seasonal norms.

Ample supply kept a leash on upward momentum, however, demand and supply roughly balanced around 355 million cubic metres (mcm), according to data from National Grid.

Day-ahead baseload power tracked gas sentiment to trade at 44.50 pounds per megawatt hour on Monday.

WEATHER

Temperatures in the night of Monday and Tuesday were expected to drop below freezing point, especially in western parts of the country in parts of Britain, and sub-zero temperatures are likely throughout the week, forecasters said.

The UK's Met Office issued a Level 3 Weather Alert on Monday, saying that "there is a 100 percent probability of severe cold weather between 1000 on Monday and 1000 on Friday in parts of England" and that milder weather was only expected by the enxt weekend. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Henning Gloystein)