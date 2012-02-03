* Prompt prices spike to pre-global economic crisis levels

* Russia reduces supply to Europe, shortages loom

* Cold weather expected to continue

London, Feb 3 British spot gas prices shot to highs not seen since October 2008 on Friday as bitter cold caused soaring demand for a fifth straight day and Russia reduced gas shipments to Europe.

The contract rallied nearly 10 percent to 75 pence per therm as the UK gas market looked set to be undersupplied, with demand pegged 24 percent above the seasonal average owing to freezing weather.

The price of spot gas climbed to its highest point since the start of the global economic crisis that suppressed growth and idled large swathes of industrial capacity, a key component of gas demand.

Gas for Monday delivery gained more than 8 percent to 75 pence, its highest point for at least three years. Gas for weekend delivery also surged past 3-year highs to 75 pence.

Forecasters expect the freeze to last until the end of the weekend at least as a stable high-pressure system hangs over the country.

Supply shortages of 9 million cubic metres/day drove rallies across the prompt.

News that Russia has reduced gas shipments to Europe through Ukraine has added to upward momentum as cold weather grips major gas-consuming countries across the continent.

Several European countries reported reduced flows of Russian gas this week.

Britain pumped gas out of underground storage sites to handle the increase in demand, depleting stocks at a rate of about 99 million cubic metres/day, which was lower than Thursday.

The front-month contract rose by 0.70 pence on the day to 59.7 pence given expectations of milder weather in March.

The benchmark summer 2012 gas contract rose half a penny to 57.25 pence.

"The latest forecasts suggest colder temperatures for next week resulting in an increase in LDZ (heating demand) consumption of 3 mcm/d, compared to our previous forecast," said analysts at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company.

The 30-day forecast published on Thursday indicates slightly warmer weather in the UK towards the end of that period. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic)