(Updates throughout)
* Prompt prices spike to pre-global economic crisis levels
* Russia reduces supply to Europe, shortages loom
* Cold weather expected to continue
London, Feb 3 British spot gas prices
reached highs not seen since October 2008 on Friday as bitter
cold caused soaring demand for a fifth straight day and Russia
reduced gas shipments to Europe.
The price of spot gas hovered at its highest point since the
start of the global economic crisis, as the UK gas market looked
set to be undersupplied with demand pegged 25 percent above the
seasonal average owing to freezing weather, National Grid data
showed.
Gas for Monday delivery traded at 75.45 pence at 1600 GMT,
its highest point for at least three years. Gas for weekend
delivery eased to 71.30 on Friday afternoon, after surging past
3-year highs to 75 pence in the morning.
Forecasters expect the freeze to last until the end of the
weekend at least as a stable high-pressure system hangs over the
country.
Supply shortages of 5.9 million cubic metres/day drove
rallies across the prompt.
News that Russia has reduced gas shipments to Europe through
Ukraine has added to upward momentum as cold weather grips major
gas-consuming countries across the continent.
The European Union said the supply of Russian gas to some EU
countries including Poland, Greece, and Italy fell further on
Friday, but added the situation had not reached emergency
levels.
Britain pumped gas out of underground storage sites to
handle the increase in demand, depleting stocks at a rate of
about 99 million cubic metres/day, which was lower than
Thursday.
UK gas storage levels were filled to 71.34 percent on
Thursday, compared with a European average of 64.21 percent,
data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed.
The benchmark summer 2012 gas contract dropped to
56.10 by 1610 GMT from 57.25 pence on Friday morning.
"The latest forecasts suggest colder temperatures for next
week resulting in an increase in LDZ (heating demand)
consumption of 3 mcm/d, compared to our previous forecast," said
analysts at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company.
The 30-day forecast published on Thursday indicates slightly
warmer weather in the UK towards the end of that period.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Yeganeh Torbati; editing by
James Jukwey)