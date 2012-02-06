* UK gas system 13.4 mcm short * Norwegian flows, storage sites still healthy LONDON, Feb 6 UK spot gas prices rose to their highest levels since October 2008 on Monday morning as extreme cold continued to sweep across Britain and most parts of Europe. Bitterly cold weather throughout Europe has left large parts of the continent struggling to cover gas and power demand, with warnings that low temperatures would continue into next week. Gas prices for within-day delivery were trading at 79 pence per therm 0815 GMT, and prices for delivery on Tuesday were at 78.50, up around 4 pence since Friday afternoon. The increases mean both contracts were at levels not seen since at least October 2008, and that prices have shot up some 50 percent since the beginning of the cold snap. Traders said the main reason for the price spike was concern that a glitch in Norwegian flows would cause serious disruptions in the UK. Unlike Russia, which last week had to cut exports to Europe in order to cover its own rocketing domestic gas demand, Norwegian gas flows have held up since the beginning of the cold snap. The ongoing cold weather means the UK gas system was short of supply on Monday, despite healthy Norwegian flows. Daily demand was forecast at 396.6 million cubic metres (mcm), 68 mcm above the seasonal norm, according to National Grid data. With expected supplies of 383.2 mcm, the system was 13.4 mcm short, implying the need of further gas storage withdrawals. UK storage sites were 65.33 percent full on Sunday, down from around 75 percent at the beginning of the year, but still some 5 percent above the European average, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe. Send outs from British gas storage sites were just under 110 mcm on Monday, according to Point Carbon, down from a peak of 130 mcm last week but up from around 60 mcm at the end of January. At 59.75 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh), UK spot power prices were also high, reaching levels last seen in winter 2010. The UK's Met Office kept its Level 3 Cold Weather Alarm in place, saying that "there is a 100 percent probability of severe cold weather and icy conditions between 1000 (GMT) on Sunday and 1000 on Thursday in parts of England." Meteoalarm, a European weather warning system, kept weather warnings in place for large parts of Europe. (www.meteoalarm.info/) (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)