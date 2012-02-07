* UK and European prices reach 10 p above Russian long-term
contracts before easing
* UK spot gas prices up 70 pct in recent days
* Traders re-balance portfolios, supporting rally
(Updates prices)
London, Feb 7 UK gas for next working day
delivery exceeded the 100 pence per therm level early on Tuesday
as extreme cold swept over the country and spot prices broke
above the cost of oil-indexed gas from Russia.
Day-ahead gas surged more than 15 percent to 101.50
pence, a high not seen since 2006 as supply lagged demand and
Britons turned up heaters against the cold.
The contract maintained the gains, trading at 100.50 pence
at 1730 GMT.
UK spot gas prices have shot up more than 70 percent in
recent days, as bitter cold boosted demand across Europe and
countries requested above contracted levels of gas from supplier
Russia, which refused requests owing to higher demand at home.
Gas demand, at a forecast 384.8 million cubic meters/day
(mcm), was expected to outstrip supply by 5.2 mcm/day on
Tuesday, National Grid data showed. Tuesday's forecast demand
was 17 percent higher than seasonal norms.
Storage levels at the UK's National Balancing Point trade
hub were about 62 percent full, compared to a European average
of 58 percent, data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed.
British gas for immediate delivery eased down to trade at
about 84 pence per therm by 1720 GMT on Tuesday, after reaching
93.50 pence in the morning.
Tuesday morning's price represented a premium of more than
10 pence above oil-linked, long-term gas supplies from Russia,
estimated at about 82 pence/therm, a trader from a major UK
utility said.
That is the first time spot prices have traded above
oil-indexed contracts since December 2010, analysts said.
In 2011, several major European utilities asked Russian gas
company Gazprom to reduce the oil-link in long-term gas supply
deals, which has caused multi-billion euro losses at utilities
because crude oil is much more expensive than gas.
In Britain a trader said the prompt market was given
additional support as utilities rebalanced portfolios in
expectation of changing weather patterns.
Icy temperatures have prompted traders to buy more gas for
this week and sell off gas for next week, which forecasters say
will be milder.
Higher demand in Europe means the UK is exporting gas via a
sub-sea pipeline to Belgium for onward delivery.
Forward prices were little changed on the day with the
benchmark summer 2012 contract up about a penny from
Tuesday morning at 57.85 pence.
WEATHER
The UK Met Office said cold weather would continue until the
end of the week, saying: "There is a 100 percent probability of
severe cold weather and icy conditions" until Friday in parts of
England.
DEMAND AND SUPPLY
The Centrica-operated Morecambe South gas field remained
offline despite some overnight activity, flow-data shows. Gas
flows from Morecambe South dropped to zero on Monday afternoon.
Flows from Norway were healthy at above 100 million cubic
meters/day.
POWER
Day-ahead baseload power traded at 62.50 pounds per megawatt
hour.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Yeganeh Torbati; editing by
Keiron Henderson)