* UK and European prices reach 10 p above Russian long-term contracts before easing * UK spot gas prices up 70 pct in recent days * Traders re-balance portfolios, supporting rally (Updates prices) London, Feb 7 UK gas for next working day delivery exceeded the 100 pence per therm level early on Tuesday as extreme cold swept over the country and spot prices broke above the cost of oil-indexed gas from Russia. Day-ahead gas surged more than 15 percent to 101.50 pence, a high not seen since 2006 as supply lagged demand and Britons turned up heaters against the cold. The contract maintained the gains, trading at 100.50 pence at 1730 GMT. UK spot gas prices have shot up more than 70 percent in recent days, as bitter cold boosted demand across Europe and countries requested above contracted levels of gas from supplier Russia, which refused requests owing to higher demand at home. Gas demand, at a forecast 384.8 million cubic meters/day (mcm), was expected to outstrip supply by 5.2 mcm/day on Tuesday, National Grid data showed. Tuesday's forecast demand was 17 percent higher than seasonal norms. Storage levels at the UK's National Balancing Point trade hub were about 62 percent full, compared to a European average of 58 percent, data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed. British gas for immediate delivery eased down to trade at about 84 pence per therm by 1720 GMT on Tuesday, after reaching 93.50 pence in the morning. Tuesday morning's price represented a premium of more than 10 pence above oil-linked, long-term gas supplies from Russia, estimated at about 82 pence/therm, a trader from a major UK utility said. That is the first time spot prices have traded above oil-indexed contracts since December 2010, analysts said. In 2011, several major European utilities asked Russian gas company Gazprom to reduce the oil-link in long-term gas supply deals, which has caused multi-billion euro losses at utilities because crude oil is much more expensive than gas. In Britain a trader said the prompt market was given additional support as utilities rebalanced portfolios in expectation of changing weather patterns. Icy temperatures have prompted traders to buy more gas for this week and sell off gas for next week, which forecasters say will be milder. Higher demand in Europe means the UK is exporting gas via a sub-sea pipeline to Belgium for onward delivery. Forward prices were little changed on the day with the benchmark summer 2012 contract up about a penny from Tuesday morning at 57.85 pence. WEATHER The UK Met Office said cold weather would continue until the end of the week, saying: "There is a 100 percent probability of severe cold weather and icy conditions" until Friday in parts of England. DEMAND AND SUPPLY The Centrica-operated Morecambe South gas field remained offline despite some overnight activity, flow-data shows. Gas flows from Morecambe South dropped to zero on Monday afternoon. Flows from Norway were healthy at above 100 million cubic meters/day. POWER Day-ahead baseload power traded at 62.50 pounds per megawatt hour. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Yeganeh Torbati; editing by Keiron Henderson)