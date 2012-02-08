* Worst February cold spell in Europe for decades
* Prompt prices slump 30 pct on oversupply
London Feb 8 British prompt gas prices
plunged 30 percent on Wednesday, as ample supplies offset
above-average demand, falling from six-year highs despite the
possibility of prolonged freezing weather through February.
The worst February cold spell Europe has seen in decades may
last until the end of the month, leading meteorologists said
this week, raising the prospect of an extended spike in European
spot gas prices.
The drop on Wednesday follows a surge in prices over the
past few weeks as cold weather caused by a Siberian
high-pressure system boosted gas demand across Europe.
The latest forecast contrasts with recent published
outlooks, which suggested slightly milder weather and helped to
fuel a retreat in prices across the UK gas prompt.
Day-ahead gas retreated by 30.50 pence to 71 pence
per therm by 1600 GMT, following Tuesday's session when it
climbed above 100 pence. The contract remains around four-year
highs.
The UK gas network was 900,000 cubic meters/day oversupplied
on Wednesday, however, despite demand levels running about 24
percent above seasonal norms.
Gas storage at the UK's National Balancing Point trade hub
was about 62 percent full on Tuesday, compared with a European
average of about 58 percent, data from Gas Infrastructure Europe
shows.
Russian pipeline gas export monopoly Gazprom
diverted some supplies destined for Europe last week as its
domestic consumption soared, lifting prices across key gas hubs
as traders feared the extent of supply cuts. Russian gas flows
to Europe have increased, but they have not been fully restored.
Analysts at Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, had a
bearish forecast for day-ahead gas prices, citing "milder
temperatures and normalising Russian imports."
Further out, March gas dipped 3.4 pence to 59.10 pence on
the day, while firm crude oil prices lent support to some
forward contracts.
The benchmark summer 2012 contract edged lower to 56.70
pence.
WEATHER
A freezing high-pressure Arctic weather system hovering over
Europe is set to intensify towards the end of February, bringing
a fresh plunge in temperatures, Leon Brown, a meteorologist at
The Weather Channel in the UK, told Reuters.
The size of the cold weather system has prevented warmer
weather moving in across the Atlantic Ocean over Europe, Brown
said.
The cold spell is the strongest one to happen in the month
of February in 26 years, said Georg Mueller, a forecaster at
Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company.
"It was in 1986 when we had the last similarly severe cold
weather (in February)," Mueller said.
The UK's Met Office maintained its Level 3 Cold Weather
Action alert for England, saying there is "a 100 percent
probability of severe cold weather and icy conditions" between
Wednesday and Saturday in parts of the country.