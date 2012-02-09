London Feb 9 British prompt gas prices rose on Thursday as supply lagged demand and as freezing weather swept across the country, while forward contracts dipped slightly.

Gas for Friday delivery rose 1 pence to 72 pence per therm on Thursday, supported by cold weather and high consumption, with demand 20 percent above seasonal norms.

Gas for immediate delivery rose more sharply to 72.75 pence, up 2.25 pence, while month-ahead gas fell 0.85 pence to 58.75 pence.

UK gas prices plummeted 30 percent lower on Wednesday following a week-long string of gains when extreme cold disrupted European supplies of Russian gas.

But prices plunged as the cold snap waned and Russian supplies returned towards normal levels.

The benchmark summer 2012 gas contract fell 0.50 pence at 56.25 pence on the day.

WEATHER

Britain's Met Office expects England and Wales to stay very cold with some sleet or rain over the next five days. Further out.

DEMAND AND SUPPLY

The UK is nominated to export at a rate of 6.6 mcm/d to Belgium on Thursday, which is in line with Wednesday levels.

The export rate is expected to remain the same for the weekend and then gradually decrease next week, as the weather is getting milder, both in the UK and continent, analysts from Point Carbon said.

POWER

Day-ahead baseload power traded at 53.75 pounds per megawatt hour. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic)