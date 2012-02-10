* Gas demand 18 pct above seasonal norm

* But prices down sharply from earlier this week

London Feb 10 British prompt gas prices remained at high levels on Friday morning as cold weather meant that UK gas demand continued to outstrip supplies and required storage withdrawals.

At 395.7 million cubic metres (mcm), gas demand in Britain was expected to be almost 18 percent above the seasonal norm and nearly 15 mcm higher than expected gas supplies of 380.9 mcm, National Grid data showed.

Prompt gas prices remained high, with gas for next day delivery trading at 65.5 pence per therm at 0815 GMT and within day delivery gas at 81 pence.

Gas was needed from storage, further depleting British reserves, with UK gas storage levels at 58 percent capacity on Thursday evening versus over 75 percent a month ago, Gas Infrastructure Europe data showed.

Power prices also remained high with day ahead prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery trading around 53 pounds per megawatt-hour on Friday morning.

Although these were still price levels common during winter cold snaps, prices were much lower than earlier this week when day-ahead contracts hit 100 pence per therm.

Point Carbon analysts said they expected prices to drop further as milder weather would reduce gas demand in Britain.

"Consumption is forecasted substantially down for day-ahead (gas prices), giving a bearish signal (and) we expect the need for storage withdrawals and LNG send-outs to drop," Point Carbon said/ It expected day ahead gas prices at between 76.3 and 74.0 pence per therm.

WEATHER

Temperatures in Britain over the weekend were expected to be not quite as cold as this week.

The UK's Met Office kept a Level 3 Weather Alert in place, which said that "there is a 100 percent probability of severe cold weather/icy conditions/heavy snow between 1000 (GMT) on Thursday and 1000 on Monday in parts of England."

Meteoalarm, a European weather warning system from official national weather services, kept weather alerts in place for large parts of Europe, and especially for the southeast. (www.meteoalarm.info/) (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Jason Neely)