* Demand seen at 347 mcm, 4.5 pct above seasonal norm * Temperatures to remain above 0 degrees Celsius this week London, Feb 13 UK spot gas prices on Monday morning returned to levels common during the winter heating season as milder weather pulled demand back closer to seasonal norms. At 346.9 million cubic metres (mcm), Monday's gas demand was expected to be around 4.53 percent above the daily seasonal norm, according to data from National Grid. Last week, cold weather pushed daily gas prices and demand to multi-year highs, but spot gas prices in Britain have come off more than 40 percent from their highs around 100 pence per therm last week. Gas prices for delivery on Tuesday were trading around 58.55 pence per therm at 1030 GMT, and within-day prices were around 58.75 pence. Point Carbon analysts said that they expected UK spot gas prices to drop further. "Consumption is forecast down for day-ahead giving a bearish signal for the day-ahead contract," Point Carbon said, and added that despite lower deliveries from liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals it expected less need for withdrawals from gas storage facilities in coming days. Gas storage sites across Britain were on average almost 53 percent full on Sunday, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe. WEATHER The UK's Met Office said that it did not expect a return to sub-zero temperatures in the coming days, and that there were no severe weather warnings issued. Point Carbon's weather forecasters said that "a major high mostly situated to the west of the UK will dominate the weather for the rest of this week (with) daytime temperatures in the range of 6-7 degrees Celsius." TECHNICALS Further out on the price curve, the NBP Summer 2012 gas contract has fallen back below its 50 exponential daily moving average (DMA) value and is now struggling to maintain itself above its 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement value above 55.15 pence per therm. Last week, the product rose to almost 58 pence, but failed to break through its 100 DMA value. Moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) signals are converging towards negativity, implying more downward momentum in the market. POWER Power prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery on Tuesday were at 56 pounds a megawatt-hour, down 6.5 pounds since Friday afternoon. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Anthony Barker)