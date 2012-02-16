* Gas demand 8.5 pct below seasonal norm

* Forward contracts test technical support

London Feb 16 British spot gas and power prices eased on Thursday morning as mild weather and healthy supplies left the system oversupplied.

Daytime temperatures around 10 degrees Celsius meant gas demand for Thursday was expected to be around 306.5 million cubic metres (mcm), almost 8.5 percent below the seasonal norm, according to data from National Grid.

Low demand was met by healthy pipeline supplies so at nearly 310 mcm, the system was expected to be nearly 3.5 mcm long, opening the possibility for storage injections following weeks of withdrawals during the recent cold weather.

Gas storage sites in Britain were 49.35 percent full on Wednesday, down from around 75 percent at the beginning of the year, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe.

Traders said the mild weather and healthy supplies had pulled down spot gas and power prices.

Day-ahead gas prices were trading at 56.75 pence per therm at 0930 GMT, down 1.15 pence since Wednesday morning, and gas for within-day delivery were down one pence to 57 pence a therm.

Power prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery on Friday were down half a pound to 44 pounds per megawatt-hour.

"Consumption is forecasted down for day-ahead (gas), giving a bearish (price) signal for the day-ahead contract," analysts at Point Carbon said, adding they expected prices to range between 56.20 and 57.60 pence per therm.

WEATHER

The UK's Met Office said it expected the mild weather to last through Friday, but that temperatures were likely to drop back to freezing point in many parts of the country by the weekend, with widespread frost likely.

However, Point Carbon's weather forecast said the weekend would still see mild but windy weather.

TECHNICALS

UK forward gas prices were testing technical support markers on Thursday morning as the NBP Summer 2012 gas contract struggled to remain at 56 pence per therm.

After closing at 56.45 pence on Wednesday, Thursday's opening saw the contract drop below 56 pence, and also under its 50 exponential daily moving average (DMA) value around 56.90.

Additionally, the contract's moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) signals were about to cross into negativity, implying more bearish momentum. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)