London Feb 17 British prompt gas prices edged higher on Friday morning, buoyed by shortages as Norway delivered less and operators cut withdrawal rates from storage although mild weather forecasts for the fortnight capped gains.

Gas for Monday delivery led gains on the prompt market, rising 0.85 pence to 58.10 pence per therm as forecasters expected that to be the coldest day next week.

Within-day gas rose more than half a penny to 57.75 pence owing to an undersupplied transmission network, with daily supply lagging demand by 15 million cubic metres.

The shortfall resulted from reduced Norwegian flows and slowing withdrawals from the UK's biggest underground storage site, Rough.

On top of that, Britain was exporting around 15 million cubic metres to Europe despite a domestic supply squeeze.

The onset of mild weather is keeping a leash on price movements as temperatures have risen back into double-digit territory following bitter cold earlier this month that saw prices hit 6-year highs.

Forward contracts tracked oil prices lower on Friday morning trading, with benchmark summer 2012 gas down 0.20 pence at 56.40 pence, and winter 2012 down 0.25 pence at 70 pence.

WEATHER

Britain's Met Office predicted mild temperatures over the fortnight. "Temperatures generally around normal or even mild at times but still some risk of nighttime frosts," it said.

While further out the forecast looked little changed with further seasonal-average temperatures expected.

DEMAND AND SUPPLY

Gas demand was about 10 percent below seasonal normal on lower heating demand.

POWER

Day-ahead baseload for 24-hour delivery traded at 43.60 pounds per megawatt hour. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)