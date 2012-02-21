* Thursday temperatures to rise to 16 degrees Celsius * Tuesday gas demand falls 8 pct below seasonal norms * Power eases on high wind, nuclear restart LONDON, Feb 21 British prompt gas prices eased on Tuesday morning as lower demand softened pressure on supply margins, while curve contracts continued to rise on nervousness in the oil market about supply cuts from Iran. Gas for within-day delivery slipped 0.50 pence to 57.10 pence per therm at 1008 GMT as British gas demand dropped significantly day on day with milder weather conditions. Milder weather classically eases demand for gas which is used as a main source for heating. Day-ahead gas also fell, trading down 0.15 pence at 56.80 pence, with a very mild weather outlook expected to further weigh on gas demand levels this week. "There are crazy weather forecast swings. It's going to be 16 degrees on Thursday...but oil has been quite strong and is pushing up the summer contract," one UK gas market analyst said. Britain's Met Office forecast temperatures to rise up to 16 degrees Celsius on Thursday, unusually high levels for this time of the year, but expected levels more in line with seasonal norms towards the weekend. On Tuesday, gas demand was pegged eight percent below seasonal norms as temperatures pushed 3 degrees above normal levels, National Grid data showed. Further out, gas contracts extended prior-session gains, with the benchmark front-season contract rising 0.15 pence to 56.60 pence. Oil prices were steady at an eight-month high near $120 per barrel as crude consumers were concerned about supply disruptions ranging from Iran to Sudan to the North Sea. Winter 2013 gas also rose, adding 0.50 pence day on day to 70.75 pence. In Britain's over-the-counter power market spot prices also eased as wind power production is set to rise and a nuclear unit scheduled to restart on Wednesday. Day-ahead baseload power fell 1.65 pounds to 43.20 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Tuesday. Wind power is forecast to rise to 3,500 MW on Wednesday evening and the 310-MW Wylfa 1 nuclear unit is scheduled to restart on the same day following a six-month maintenance outage. Britain's Drax power producer on Tuesday scrapped plans to build a dedicated biomass power plant on the site of its Selby coal plant, saying government support levels were too low and the economics of the site were challenging. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)