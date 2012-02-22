* Summer 2012 gas hits highest point since December * Rough storage facility starts 2-day outage period * Exports to Europe tighten gas system London, Feb 22 British gas for summer delivery reached highs not seen since December 2011, supported by strong oil prices, while near-term contracts also made gains due to reduced supplies of stored gas. The benchmark summer 2012 gas contract rose one pence to 58.70 pence per therm, its highest level since the first half of December. Supply concerns about disruptions from Iran have boosted crude oil prices in the past month to nine-month highs in recent days. Forward gas prices track oil market sentiment as an indicator of economic growth. The summer gas contract rose above its 50 and 100 exponential daily moving average (DMA) level, key technical indicators of strength, but remained below its 200 DMA of 59.12 pence. On the spot market, UK day-ahead gas rose 1.30 pence at 58.75 pence while within-day gas climbed to 59.50 pence, up 1.60 pence on the day. Gas prices rose in response to curtailed supplies from underground storage sites, as Britain's biggest such facility started a two-day outage period, while higher exports to Europe have put added pressure on the transmission system. Month-ahead gas traded 1.30 pence higher at 59 pence. WEATHER Temperatures this week are forecast to remain above average for the time of year, reaching highs of 15 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday. Weekend temperatures will remain in the double-digits. Forecasters expect milder than normal temperatures through March followed by cooler weather in April and May. DEMAND AND SUPPLY The unseasonably warm weather depressed demand for gas by about 25 percent below average levels for the time of year to 276 million cubic meters/day, National Grid data showed. Forecast Wednesday supplies made the system appear 5 mcm/day oversupplied. POWER Day-ahead baseload power prices traded at 42.85 pounds per megawatt hour. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by James Jukwey)