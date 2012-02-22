* Summer 2012 gas hits highest point since Nov.
* Rough storage facility starts planned outage period
* Exports to Europe tighten gas system
(Updates throughout)
LONDON, Feb 22 British gas for summer
delivery reached a three-month high on Wednesday, supported by
strong oil prices, while near-term contracts also made gains due
to reduced supplies of stored gas.
The benchmark summer 2012 gas contract rose to an
intra-day high of 59.80 pence per therm, its highest since Nov.
23, according to broker data.
Supply concerns due to export disruptions from Iran lifted
Brent crude prices to a nine-month high above $123 per barrel,
overshadowing weak economic data news from Europe and China.
Forward gas prices track oil market sentiment as an
indicator of economic growth.
The summer gas contract rose above its 50, 100 and 200
exponential daily moving average (DMA) levels, key technical
indicators of strength.
On the spot market, UK within-day gas rose over 3 pence to
61.00 pence, while day-ahead gas climbed to 59.50
pence, up 2.05 pence on the day.
Gas prices rose in response to curtailed supplies from
underground storage sites, as Britain's biggest such facility
started a planned outage period, while higher exports to Europe
have put added pressure on the transmission system.
Month-ahead gas traded 1.75 pence higher at 59.45 pence.
WEATHER
Temperatures this week are forecast to remain above average
for the time of year, reaching highs of 15 degrees Celsius on
Thursday and Friday. Weekend temperatures will remain in the
double-digits.
Forecasters expect milder than normal temperatures through
March followed by cooler weather in April and May.
DEMAND AND SUPPLY
The unseasonably warm weather depressed demand for gas by
about 25 percent below average levels for the time of year,
National Grid data showed.
POWER
Day-ahead baseload power prices traded at 42.85 pounds per
megawatt hour, down 35 pence day on day, defying bullish gas
markets as strong wind power production is expected to flood the
market.
Nearly 4 gigawatts (GW) of wind power is expected to enter
the system on an hourly basis on Thursday afternoon, grid
operator data showed.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Karolin Schaps; editing by
William Hardy)