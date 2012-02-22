* Summer 2012 gas hits highest point since Nov. * Rough storage facility starts planned outage period * Exports to Europe tighten gas system (Updates throughout) LONDON, Feb 22 British gas for summer delivery reached a three-month high on Wednesday, supported by strong oil prices, while near-term contracts also made gains due to reduced supplies of stored gas. The benchmark summer 2012 gas contract rose to an intra-day high of 59.80 pence per therm, its highest since Nov. 23, according to broker data. Supply concerns due to export disruptions from Iran lifted Brent crude prices to a nine-month high above $123 per barrel, overshadowing weak economic data news from Europe and China. Forward gas prices track oil market sentiment as an indicator of economic growth. The summer gas contract rose above its 50, 100 and 200 exponential daily moving average (DMA) levels, key technical indicators of strength. On the spot market, UK within-day gas rose over 3 pence to 61.00 pence, while day-ahead gas climbed to 59.50 pence, up 2.05 pence on the day. Gas prices rose in response to curtailed supplies from underground storage sites, as Britain's biggest such facility started a planned outage period, while higher exports to Europe have put added pressure on the transmission system. Month-ahead gas traded 1.75 pence higher at 59.45 pence. WEATHER Temperatures this week are forecast to remain above average for the time of year, reaching highs of 15 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday. Weekend temperatures will remain in the double-digits. Forecasters expect milder than normal temperatures through March followed by cooler weather in April and May. DEMAND AND SUPPLY The unseasonably warm weather depressed demand for gas by about 25 percent below average levels for the time of year, National Grid data showed. POWER Day-ahead baseload power prices traded at 42.85 pounds per megawatt hour, down 35 pence day on day, defying bullish gas markets as strong wind power production is expected to flood the market. Nearly 4 gigawatts (GW) of wind power is expected to enter the system on an hourly basis on Thursday afternoon, grid operator data showed. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Karolin Schaps; editing by William Hardy)