* Gas prices tracking strong oil * Brent crude up 11.5 pct in February * Mild weather weighs on spot market (Updates prices, adds news) LONDON, Feb 23 UK forward gas prices rose to their highest level since mid-November on Thursday, driven by rising oil prices. The benchmark gas contract for delivery in summer rose to 60 pence per therm intraday on Thursday for the first time since Nov. 23. The contract fell slightly in the afternoon but was still higher day-on-day at 59.40 pence. Traders said the recent rises were largely down to sharp increases in oil prices, which have been pushed up over heightened tension between Iran and the West, together with a weaker dollar. Front-month Brent crude prices have risen almost 11.5 percent since the beginning of February. "The gas market cannot ignore rises like that, especially not UK gas, which relies heavily on Qatari LNG imports and hence suffers from the same Iran fears that the oil market does in the Middle East," one gas trader said. This means the contract has risen above all its 50, 100, and 200 exponential daily moving average (DMA) values. UK government statistics on Thursday showed liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, which are largely from Qatar, equalled pipeline supplies from Norway in 2011 for the first time. But the same data also showed mild weather and reduced industrial use as a result of the weak economy meant that UK gas demand in 2011 dropped to its lowest level since 1995. On the spot market, prices were less firm as warm weather kept a lid on demand for heating gas. Gas for within-day delivery was trading around 59.50 pence per therm in the afternoon, down 1.50 pence since Wednesday afternoon. At 59.10 pence, day-ahead gas prices moved sideways. Point Carbon analysts said lower consumption forecasts meant the price outlook for day-ahead gas prices was bearish at 58.90 to 59.60 pence a therm. But storage facilities may use this opportunity to inject, which could offset the bearish impact of lower demand, the analysts said. Britain's gas storage facilities were filled to an average of 43.57 percent on Wednesday, almost 3.5 percent below the European average and down from around 75 percent in January, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe data. The British government has urged companies to build more gas storage facilities to help secure gas supplies, but utilities such as Centrica have said the economics for new sites were unattractive, leading to project cancellations. DEMAND AND SUPPLY Mild weather meant Thursday's midday gas demand was expected to be at 266.2 million cubic metres (mcm), almost 22.5 percent below the seasonal norm of 325.9 mcm, according to National Grid. WEATHER The UK's Met Office said it expected temperatures on Friday to remain mild, with 13 degrees Celsius possible in the southern England, and 6 degrees in the North of Scotland. By Saturday, temperatures would drop back into single digits across the country, the Met Office said. POWER Day-ahead baseload power prices rose in afternoon trading as a nuclear reactor outage tightened supply margins. Day-ahead baseload power rose 70 pence to 43.55 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Thursday afternoon. EDF Energy stopped its 480 MW Hinkley Point B-7 nuclear reactor on Wednesday evening to repair a fluid leak. The unit is expected to restart on Saturday. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein and Karolin Schaps; Editing by Jane Baird)