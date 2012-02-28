* South Morecambe gas production stops on Tuesday

* UK gas market system remains well supplied

* Met Office forecasts mild weather until weekend

LONDON, Feb 28 British prompt gas prices softened on Tuesday as gas demand slipped more than 20 percent below seasonal norms with temperatures remaining well above average, shrugging off pressure on the supply balance from a drop in gas flows.

Day-ahead gas traded slightly lower at 61.20 pence per therm on Tuesday, while within-day prices slipped more than one pence to 61.05 pence.

"South Morecambe and Theddlethorpe flows look to be dropping, so the prompt opened weaker but has strengthened since," one UK gas market analyst said.

Production at the South Morecambe offshore gas field stopped at 1016 GMT on Tuesday, operator Centrica said, without giving a restart time.

Supply from the Theddlethorpe terminal also weakened, but the UK gas system remained well supplied as the system was around 4 million cubic metres (mcm) long at midday, National Grid data showed.

Month-ahead gas also slipped as weather was expected to remain mild and to further weigh on gas demand.

March gas traded at 60.80 pence, down 0.75 pence on the previous session.

Britain's Met Office forecast mild weather until the weekend, while the 6-15-day period prediction showed lower temperatures and more rainfall.

The outlook for liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports seemed stable as two more tankers are expected to reach British terminals in early March.

Waterborne Energy said on Monday it expected Europe to import 8 percent more LNG in March than in February.

Curve gas contracts slipped day on day as oil prices retreated on demand concerns, but front-season gas remained close to its near four-month high reached on Monday at 61.20 pence.

Prompt power prices defied bearish gas and traded 3 pounds higher day on day as wind power production is set to drop significantly on Wednesday.

Baseload day-ahead power rose to 46.60 pounds per megawatt-hour.

Wednesday wind power production is to drop as low as 380 MW, compared with up to 2,400 MW generated on Tuesday. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)