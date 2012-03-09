* Monday gas climbs ahead of slight cooling
* Next winter gas up on renewed LNG concerns
* Gas network oversupplied
London, March 9 British gas prices
extended gains on Friday morning, led by financial buying, weak
liquidity and a worsening liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply
backdrop, trading sources said.
Monday gas made gains of 0.80 pence to 60.10 pence
per therm in early trading, also reflecting the onset of
slightly cooler weather following a milder-than-average weekend
forecast.
Gas for immediate delivery traded marginally higher at 59.85
pence despite an oversupplied transmission system as demand
turned 10 percent below the seasonal average.
The UK was set to consume 268 million cubic meters (mcm) of
gas on Friday, a figure that includes exports to Europe of about
28 mcm/day.
"Trading liquidity is low and it seems as if the banks are
pushing up the market in the absence of a clear signal for gas
prices," a trader with a European utility said.
Further forward, the benchmark summer 2012 gas contract
was little changed at 60.30 pence. In contrast,
winter 2012/2013 gas saw further gains after Merrill Lynch
analysts renewed concerns over LNG supplies in the period in a
note issued on Thursday. It rose 0.35 pence to
73.85 pence.
Mild temperatures this weekend will extend into next week,
according to the UK's Met Office.
In the power market, day-ahead baseload power for 24-hour
delivery traded at 43.60 pounds per megawatt hour.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Erica Billingham)