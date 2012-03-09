* Prompt falls as market balances, demand weighs
* St Fergus Total gas flows reduced on Wednesday
* Hartlepool 2 nuclear reactor to go offline on Sat
LONDON, March 9 British benchmark
front-season gas prices rose to a fresh six-day high on Friday
but weakened in the afternoon when oil prices slipped due to a
rising dollar.
Summer 2012 gas rose to 60.50 pence per therm on Friday up 3
percent from Thursday's lowest trading point, but fell just
below the 60-pence mark in the afternoon as oil prices
fell.
Despite late losses, the contract traded well above its
200-day exponential daily moving average, a technical level used
to determine trading trends.
Winter gas prices also remained relatively high at 73.50
pence per therm after Merrill Lynch analysts on Thursday had
renewed concerns over LNG supplies in the period, saying Asian
buyers will snap up LNG cargoes that would usually go to Europe.
Prompt gas prices also eased in the afternoon as the system
balanced and weak demand levels weighed on contracts.
Friday gas demand was pegged nine percent below seasonal
norms, National Grid data showed.
Friday gas traded down 0.30 pence at 59.70 pence and Monday
gas changed hands at 59.05 pence, 0.25 pence lower than
the previous session.
Temperatures are set to drop from Sunday which will lift gas
demand. The revision in weather forecasts pushed the weekend
price up nearly one penny to 59.00 pence.
Week-ahead prices also traded higher as gas flows from the
St Fergus Total gas terminal are set to drop on Wednesday,
tightening supply margins in the UK gas market.
Output from the terminal is expected to ease by around 12
million cubic metres per day on Wednesday for 12-18 hours, the
operator said on Friday.
In Britain's power market, spot prices rose on Friday as a
leage nuclear power reactor is expected to shut down for
maintenance on Saturday.
EDF Energy's 620-megawatt Hartlepool 2 nuclear unit is
scheduled to go offline for a routine outage on Saturday for an
unspecified amount of time.
Monday baseload power traded at 46.50 pounds per
megawatt-hour, up 1.80 pounds on the previous session.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by
Anthony Barker)