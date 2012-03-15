* Statoil shuts Statfjord oil, gas output after gas leak

* Brent crude plunges as UK, U.S. to tap emergency stocks

* Scottish Power to shut Cockenzie coal plant in March 2013

LONDON, March 15 British prompt gas prices reversed losses on Thursday afternoon, following a Norwegian platform shutdown due to a toxic gas leak, while a $3 per barrel drop in Brent prices steered losses on the UK gas curve.

Day-ahead gas prices gained 0.30 pence to 59.85 pence and the week-ahead contract traded at 59.60 pence, up 0.25 pence.

Norway's Statoil shut down oil and gas production at its Statfjord C platform on Thursday, which usually produces 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in oil and gas.

Even though gas flows from Norway to Britain through the Langeled pipeline were not affected by the cut, UK gas prices ticked up slightly on the potential for supply losses.

Output from Total's St. Fergus terminal was planned to drop by around 12 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) on Friday, a maintenance schedule showed.

Prompt prices were also supported by a drop in output from the Isle of Grain liqufied natural gas (LNG) terminal.

Further out, curve contracts fell in response to sharp losses in the oil market after news that the UK and the U.S. would coordinate a strategic oil stocks release.

British benchmark front-season gas slipped 0.65 pence back below the 60-pence market to 59.50 pence.

In the UK power market, spot contracts were largely stable, bucking the typical trend of lower Friday prices as demand slips ahead of the weekend.

Baseload day-ahead power traded at 46.40 pounds per megawatt-hour, down 10 pence on the previous session.

EDF Energy's 660-MW Heysham 2-7 nuclear reactor was expected to go offline on Friday for a planned outage.

Utility Scottish Power also announced on Thursday it would close its 1,500 MW Cockenzie coal-fired power plant at the end of March 2013 as the station runs out of operating hours allocated under an EU-wide pollution reduction directive.