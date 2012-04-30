* UK gas stocks at 51 pct, in line with last year

* Curve contracts also rise, touching two-week high

LONDON, April 30 British prompt gas prices firmed on Monday, reflecting an undersupplied system as gas flows from one liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal fell and the outlook for fresh LNG supplies waned after two weeks of heavy imports.

British gas for within-day delivery rose 2.25 pence from Friday's closing price to 61.25 pence per therm, a two-week high and day-ahead prices also rose, adding 1.85 pence to 61.20 pence.

"Things are jumpy, the system has been tight for the past two weeks," one gas trader at a utility said.

The gas market was 11.4 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) undersupplied on Monday morning, after flows from the Isle of Grain LNG terminal plunged close to zero.

Demand remained subdued at around 12 percent below seasonal norms, National Grid data showed.

"Shippers may try to hold on to some gas for next week. High (gas) sendout is required over the next 10 days - otherwise we'd eat into our gas storage levels, which can't be good," the trader said.

Britain's largest storage site, Rough, was flowing around 30 mcm/d on Monday, further depleting stocks replenished last summer.

Total UK gas stock levels were 51 percent full on Sunday, roughly in line with levels seen at the same time last year, data from Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said.

Three more LNG tankers are expected to arrive in Britain this week, while at least eight cargoes were delivered to the UK over the past two weeks.

The weaker outlook for LNG supplies also lifted the May contract on its final trading day as it rose 2.10 pence to 59.90 pence per therm.

The benchmark front-season contract also firmed, trading up 1.25 pence at 70.75 pence, the highest in two weeks.

British power prices reflected gains in the gas market as it became more expensive to produce electricity using gas as a fuel.

Lower-than-normal temperatures also supported power prices.

Day-ahead baseload electricity rose 2.50 pounds to 46.00 pounds per megawatt-hour. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Anthony Barker)