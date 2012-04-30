* UK gas stocks at 51 pct, in line with last year

* Curve contracts also rise, touching two-week high (adds technicals for winter gas contract, updates prices)

LONDON, April 30 British prompt gas prices firmed markedly on Monday, reflecting an undersupplied system as gas flows from one liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal fell and the outlook for fresh LNG supplies waned after two weeks of heavy imports.

British gas for within-day delivery rose 3 pence from Friday's closing price to 62 pence per therm, a two-week high and day-ahead prices also rose, adding over two pence to 61.50.

"Things are jumpy, the system has been tight for the past two weeks," one gas trader at a utility said.

The gas market was 11.4 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) undersupplied on Monday morning, after flows from the Isle of Grain LNG terminal plunged close to zero.

Demand remained subdued at around 12 percent below seasonal norms, National Grid data showed.

"Shippers may try to hold on to some gas for next week. High (gas) sendout is required over the next 10 days - otherwise we'd eat into our gas storage levels, which can't be good," the trader said.

Britain's largest storage site, Rough, was flowing around 30 mcm/d on Monday, further depleting stocks replenished last summer.

Total UK gas stock levels were 51 percent full on Sunday, roughly in line with levels seen at the same time last year, data from Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, said.

Three more LNG tankers are expected to arrive in Britain this week, while at least eight cargoes were delivered to the UK over the past two weeks.

The weaker outlook for LNG supplies also lifted the May contract on its final trading day as it rose 2.10 pence to 59.90 pence per therm.

TECHNICALS

Further out on the curve prices also rose, with the benchmark front-season contract also firmed, trading up almost 4.5 pence to 70.90 pence, the highest in two weeks.

The rise also means that the contract is back above its 200 exponential daily moving average (DMA) value of 70.75 pence for the first time since mid-April.

Other technical indicators sent out mixed signals.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) signal lines have converged sharply in the past few days and could cross into positive territory, implying more room for price gains.

But the contract's 50 DMA value is still converging towards its 100 and 200 DMA equivalents, implying bearish sentiment.

POWER

British power prices reflected gains in the gas market as it became more expensive to produce electricity using gas as a fuel.

Lower-than-normal temperatures also supported power prices.

Day-ahead baseload electricity rose 2.50 pounds to 46.00 pounds per megawatt-hour. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Henning Gloystein, editing by William Hardy)