* Kollsnes gas processor restarts after halt Tuesday

* UK gas demand falls 19 pct below seasonal norms

* Falling gas stocks of growing concern

LONDON, May 2 British gas prices eased on Wednesday as Norwegian imports via the Langeled pipeline surged, leaving the UK market oversupplied amid weak demand levels.

Gas for within-day delivery fell 0.55 pence to 62.20 pence per therm, while day-ahead gas retreated 0.25 pence also to 62.20 pence.

Imports from Norway via the Langeled subsea pipeline rose from around 18 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) to nearly 50 mcm on Wednesday morning, after a technical glitch at Norway's Kollsnes gas processing plant interrupted gas flows on Tuesday.

The surge in imports left the market oversupplied, while demand levels fell 19 percent below seasonal norms, adding to the bearish picture.

Demand for gas in power plants was low due to weak profit margins, leaving gas plants to cover just 26 percent of Britain's power generation over the past 24 hours, compared with 41 percent for coal plants, National Grid data showed.

Month-ahead gas prices also slipped in line with nearby contracts, trading down 0.80 pence at 58.30 pence.

Traders said gradually depleting gas stock levels were becoming a growing concern as total UK storage levels fell below last year's figures on Tuesday at 50 percent of capacity, data from Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, showed.

"We won't be overflowing with the stuff like last year, which in turn won't throw a huge bearish tone like last year," a broker active in the UK gas market said.

Further out, benchmark front-season gas fell day on day for the first time in four sessions, trading down 0.80 pence at 70.80 pence as oil led losses across the energy complex following weak European manufacturing data.

Trading of the winter 2012/13 gas contract has been volatile over the past two months and traders are weighing factors to determine which direction it will follow before delivery on Oct. 1.

In Britain's power market, spot contracts were largely in line with the previous session but the weak gas market spread a bearish tone.

"Gas moves are leading to power moves and people are ignoring the dark spreads still," one UK power trader at a utility said, referring to the profit of burning coal for power production.

Reuters data showed UK dark spreads for next winter were around 12 times higher than spark spreads, the profit of burning gas for power generation.

UK day-ahead baseload power fell 5 pence to 46.00 pounds per megawatt-hour. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Jane Baird)