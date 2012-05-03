* Marginal undersupply boosts market

* UK gas demand falls 15 pct below seasonal norms

* Further LNG send outs could provide further support

LONDON, May 3 British gas prices rose on Thursday morning on the back of an undersupplied pipeline network as liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals reduced output and offshore production fell, somewhat offset by higher imports from Norway.

Gas for within-day delivery gained 0.45 pence to trade at 61.45 pence per therm, while day-ahead gas rose 0.50 pence to 61.25 pence.

Prices were supported by slight undersupply in the market, even as demand levels fell nearly 15 percent below seasonal norms, National Grid data showed.

Limiting the upside, imports from Norway via the Langeled subsea pipeline rose to 55 million cubic metres per day having soared more than 70 percent on Wednesday, after a technical glitch at Norway's Kollsnes gas processing plant interrupted gas flows.

Ormen Lange gas processing plant is expected to undergo maintenance between May 8 and May 16. This could affect imports from Norway.

Analysts from Point Carbon said prices should remain steady or rise slightly, predicting an increase in UK demand.

"If there is a need for higher LNG send outs and storage withdrawals today this could have a further bullish impact on the day-ahead contract," Point Carbon added.

Further out on the curve, gas prices for delivery in June fell 0.30 pence to trade at 57.25 pence per therm.

In Britain's power market, baseload power for Friday delivery traded at 46.3 pounds per megawatt hour. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, editing by William Hardy)