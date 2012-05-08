* Spot market down with mild weather, healthy supplies

* Forward market drops with weak economy, oil

LONDON May 8 UK gas prices dropped on Tuesday morning as healthy supplies and low demand weighed on spot prices and the bleak economic outlook pulled prices down further out on the curve.

Britain's gas market was oversupplied by over 20 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday morning, according to data from National Grid, the equivalent of over 8 percent of Tuesday's demand.

The low demand is a result of mild weather, which reduces heating needs, and because of a weak economy.

Daily demand was around 13 percent below the seasonal norm, National Grid data showed.

NBP gas prices for delivery within-day and for next-day delivery were trading at 56.40 and 57.65 pence per therm respectively at 0915 GMT (1015 BST), and analysts said that they expected prices to drop further.

"Overall, the outlook is very bearish for day-ahead NBP (gas prices)," analysts at Point Carbon said.

Gas prices for delivery in June were also weak, trading around 56.60 pence a therm, and energy brokerage GFI said prices could fall below 55 pence a therm soon.

WINTER GAS AT 3 MONTH LOW

Further out on the curve, sentiment was also bearish with prices for delivery in winter 2012 and 2013 falling to their lowest level since the beginning of February.

The NBP winter 2012/2013 gas contract fell to 68.30 pence a therm on Tuesday morning as traders worried about the bleak economic outlook in Europe and North America.

The downward move in gas prices reflected sell offs in the oil market, where front-month Brent crude was testing support at $113 per barrel on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)